Three young players to watch out for against Aston Villa

Kolkata, December 17: Liverpool will travel to Villa Park on Tuesday night (December 17) to face Aston Villa in the quarter finals of the English League Cup.
This competition is usually seen by the bigger clubs to make little bit of experiment and give some of the promising youngsters playing time which is difficult for them to get in the Premier League.
But, on Tuesday, Liverpool are on their way to send one of the most youthful sides in the history of this competition due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup which has clashed with the League Cup fixture.
Liverpool play Mexican side Monterrey in the semifinals of the Club World Cup on Wednesday night and all senior players have traveled to Qatar. In fact, some of the Liverpool youngsters have also traveled to Qatar which means even the best youngsters at the Reds' disposal might not feature against Villa. Neil Critchley, Liverpool’s Under 23s manager, will take the charge of the team on the night.
Villa will be the favourites against a much youthful Liverpool side, but the kids of Liverpool will certainly give their everything to produce a surprise. Here, we look at three Liverpool youngsters to watch out for in the League Cup tie.
Harvey Elliott
The 16-year-old wonderkid has already made two appearances for the Liverpool senior side and both of them have been in the League Cup. He is yet to score or assist for the Reds, but came quite close in both games. He hit the post on two occasions on his debut against MK Dons and had a decent game against Arsenal as well. The youngster, who holds the record of being the youngest-ever player in the Premier League, is indeed a special player and has what it takes to stun a much-stronger Aston Villa side.
Ki Jana Hoever
The 17-year-old defender is highly rated by the Liverpool fans as well as the coaching staff of Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp has spoken highly of the Dutchman on a number of occasions. The young defender can play either as a centre-back or a right-back, and is likely to start at right-back against Villa. The talented defender has already played two games for the senior side so far and has played just one game this season in the League Cup. He scored his first game for the Reds in his only game of the season that was in the 2-0 win against MK Dons.
Rhian Brewster
The 19-year-old has been one of the most mentioned youngsters across the whole of Europe for quite a few years now. He had to wait until this season to make his debut for the Reds although injuries have been a big reason behind it. Klopp is seemingly a big fan of the English youth international and stared him in both League Cup games of the Reds so far. The 19-year-old is yet to score his first senior goal and will be keen to open his account against Villa. He will have an extra workload on his shoulders on Tuesday night with no senior players in the side and we have to wait and see how he lives up to it.