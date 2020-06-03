Football
Three Liverpool players who could leave this summer

By

Kolkata, June 3: Since the start of the 2019-20 season, Liverpool have been thoroughly consistent and have made the top spot in the Premier League of their own.

With football in England set to return later this month following the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the Reds are set to finally put an end to their 30-year long wait for the title and Jurgen Klopp deserves all the credit for turning the doubters to believers.

The Reds did not strengthen their Champions League winning squad, but it is unlikely that will be the case again come this summer. We may very well see some major signings and many could be on their way out.

Here, we look at three players who look destined to leave Anfield this summer.

Xherdan Shaqiri

The Swiss international joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018 on a bargain and proved to be a very important player for the Reds last season. The 28-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and had his troubles with injuries as well.

Adam Lallana

The former England Player of the Year looks to be on his way out of Liverpool after six years with the Merseyside giants. Despite Klopp being a huge admirer of the former Southampton skipper and trying his best to keep the Englishman, Lallana needs a move away from Anfield as he deserves to be playing more.

Nathaniel Clyne

Once an undisputed starter for both Liverpool and England, Clyne's career has nosedived in the last few years. Clyne's loan spell with Bournemouth has been pretty dismal. With his Liverpool contract expiring this summer, Clyne looks like a certain departure on the cards.

Aside of the trio, Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Ovie Ejaria and Sheyi Ojo are also likely to depart Anfield in the summer as Liverpool are likely to replace them with a few major signings whereas a few academy graduates are also likely to be given more minutes. Curtis Jones, Harry Wilson, Ki Jana Hoever, Adam Lewis, Neco Williams are all likely to be in or around the first-team next season.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
