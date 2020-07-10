Three Liverpool youngsters who would get a breakthrough next season

Bengaluru, July 10: Liverpool have already claimed the Premier League trophy but they need to be sure about building on their already claimed success. Adding one or two big names from the market would surely give Klopp that much-needed push and the ex-factor contesting neck to neck again next season with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea or even Manchester United who are likely to spend big Summer rebuilding their squad.
But it seems the financial repercussions of Covid-19 are set to make that difficult. The owner of the club, Fenway Sports Group reportedly already has sent a strong message to Klopp that he won't have the funds to conclude any major deals. They have already missed out on Timor Werne to Chelsea after failing to match the £50m release clause.
However, at such moment Klopp's rich history of promoting academy players could help them add that much-needed quality in the side. Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the prime examples of having been given his chance at Anfield, who now is setting the stage on fire.
Just like him, there could be three other players from the academy who are just on the doorstep and waiting for the big breakthrough. The next season could now come as a perfect opportunity for them. So here are those three names could follow his lead and shine next season:
Neco Williams
The 19-year-old right-back's gameplay is pretty similar to Arnold and in his limited appearances so far has already shown his worth. He only made his debut as a substitute in their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace and got his first start against Brighton this week in their 3-1 win. But he has tasted the senior football six times earlier in cup competition.
In most of the games, the young fullback has shown his defensive compactness, his eye for a pass and wonderful ability to dig out a dangerous cross from the right. Moreover, he can play in both the flank means he could be a big useful presence next season as a deputy of Arnold as well as Robertson as Liverpool are unlikely to invest over there.
Curtis Jones
The central midfielder has recently signed a new contract with the side which shows Klopp's faith in him. With Lallana leaving the side, Jones is likely to take his place in the team. The central midfielder has made eight appearances for Liverpool this term and was the club's youngest skipper in their FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury aged just 19 years and five days. His first touch and passing skills make him a good provider of goals for his teammates and he should get a breakthrough next season.
Harvey Elliott
The former Fulham prodigy finally put down to a permanent deal with the Reds but prior to that already has shown his capabilities with a glimpse of his skills in cup competition this season. He has made eight first-team appearances for the Reds this season and he impressed in the victory over Arsenal in the League Cup and the FA Cup win over Everton. He is just 17-year-old but already looks matured on the ball. He is always keen on making an impact in the final third and could act a utility player coming from the bench regularly next season.