Three midfielders Arsenal should target as Locatelli alternatives

Kolkata, August 16: As per the rumour-mills in England, Arsenal have given up in their chase for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli with the 23-year-old determined to join only Juventus.
The only thing standing in the way for his move to the Old Lady is the Serie A club's financial woes which keeps the Gunners' hopes alive.
But, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is now believed to be looking at alternatives for the European Championship 2020 winner as he looks to revive the fortunes of the North London club.
Here, we look at three potential alternatives for the Italian international.
Denis Zakaria - Borussia Monchengladbach
An in-demand midfielder and also a long-term target of the Gunners, Denis Zakaria is believed to be up for grabs and that too at a bargain price. The Borussia Monchengladbach star was valued at around £50 million last summer and Arsenal were keen on his signature at that time. However, following an injury-ravaged season, the Swiss international has seen his asking price drop significantly and it seems likely that he will eventually move this summer. Reportedly available for just £17 million right now, it is a wonder why the Gunners are yet to make a move for the 24-year-old and with the likes of Roma, Atalanta and Spurs all in the race for the Swiss midfield general, Arsenal must act soon.
James Ward-Prowse - Southampton
A player who has been constantly delivering over the past few seasons and still being let down by his teammates, Ward-Prowse seems to be keen on a new challenge and aged 26 now, it is ideal time for him to make a step up from the St Mary's Stadium. Aston Villa have been strongly linked with the England international, but the Saints are desperate to keep hold of their star skipper. Ward-Prowse has everything in his locker to improve the Arsenal midfield thanks to his creativity, leadership and his set-piece ability is second to none in the Premier League. Already proven in the Premier League, the Southampton captain is a low-risk investment and with most of their transfers having gone wrong in recent years, Ward-Prowse will be a good addition to the Emirates.
Houssem Aouar - Olympique Lyon
Just like Zakaria, Houssem Aouar is another name the Arsenal fans will be familiar with. The Frenchman has been long linked with a move to the Premier League and the Gunners as well as Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Olympique Lyon midfielder. A technically gifted midfielder, Aouar could be like a breath of fresh air in the Arsenal midfield area that is desperately craving for creativity. The 23-year-old is also reportedly available at a cut-price which makes him perfect for Arsenal given the financial situation of the North London club right now.