Three players Arsenal are looking to sell

Kolkata, January 14: The winter transfer window is not usually as action-packed as the summer transfer window but this time out, we are getting to see some big deals taking place across the continent.
North
London
club
Arsenal
are
yet
to
sign
anyone
but
the
manager
Mikel
Arteta
has
made
it
clear
the
club
are
open
to
improving
the
squad
in
the
coming
weeks
and
it
seems
that
he
is
looking
to
offload
a
number
of
players
in
order
to
make
room
for
new
arrivals.
The Gunners have already parted ways with Ainsley Maitland Niles with the versatile midfielder having joined AS Roma on loan. However, it is believed that a number of outgoings from the Emirates could still take place this month. In this article, we will take a look at three players who could follow Maitland Niles on his way out of the Emirates.
Bernd Leno
Leno has seen himself dropping down the pecking order following the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in the summer as the German international has featured in just seven games across all competitions. With Ramsdale doing really well between the sticks and Leno's contract set to expire in 18 months, it makes sense for Arsenal to cash in on the former Bayer Leverkusen shot-stopper. Leno still remains a quality keeper and is still just 29 years of age and the Gunners should not find it too difficult to find a buyer for the German international.
Pablo Marí
Arsenal have found their defensive stability back with the duo of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhães doing incredibly at the heart of the defence. Pablo Mari, signed from Flamengo in 2020 initially on loan and then on a permanent deal, has been nothing short of catastrophic when he has been on the pitch and it is understood that Mikel Arteta is looking to offload the Spaniard.
Sead Kolasinac
Another player who has seen his stock falling significantly over the past couple of years is Sead Kolasinac. The Bosnia and Herzegovina has seen just one minute of Premier League action since starting in the Gunners' disastrous 5-0 defeat to Manchester City five months ago and has only played in Cup games since then. The 28-year-old finds himself behind Kieran Tierney and Nuno Tavares in the pecking order and it is understood that the Gunners are desperately looking to offload the former Schalke star.