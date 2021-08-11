Three players Leicester City should target to replace James Maddison

Bengaluru, Aug 11: We are just a few days away from the kickoff of the new season in the Premier League but can still expect to witness plenty of movement before the transfer window eventually slams shut.
The summer transfer window has so far not been as action-packed as expected but a number of big deals seems to be in the pipeline. And, one of the players who could be on a move is Leicester City star midfielder James Maddison.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder continues to attract interest from a number of clubs especially Arsenal and a move to Emirates this summer can still be on the cards.
Brendan Rodgers will have a huge task in his hands to replace his key creator if he loses his number ten especially at this point of the season. However, the Foxes are believed to be prepared and have already started looking for potential replacements of the former Norwich City star. Here, we take a look at potential replacements of Maddison at the King Power Stadium.
Houssem Aouar - Olympique Lyonnais
A player who has been long-linked with a move to the Premier League, Houssem Aoaur still remains an Olympique Lyonnais player and could prove to be the answer to James Maddison's departure from Leicester City. The Frenchman was close to joining Arsenal last summer but the move failed to materialize and his stock has fallen drastically since then.
Aouar is a technically gifted and versatile midfielder who has all the ingredients to replace a creative midfielder like Maddison and is still just 23 years of age. And, he is also reportedly available at a bargain price which makes him perfect for Rodgers' youthful and ambitious Leicester City side.
Julian Draxler - Paris Saint-Germain
Julian Draxler showed promises to become one of the best players in the world from a very early age but his career has not quite reached those lofty heights. And, that is largely due to his move to cash-rich French giants Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 where his game time has been fairly limited and he has been regularly overshadowed by those around him.
And, with Lionel Messi sealing a move to Parc des Princes, Draxler's future at the French capital seems to be hanging in balance. Still just 27 years of age, the German international still has time in his hands to finally fulfil his potential and become an important player and Leicester City would be wise to offer him that chance. Rodgers is a long admirer of the former Schalke star and wanted him during his time at Liverpool and he could prove to be a perfect successor of Maddison at King Power Stadium.
Jesse Lingard - Manchester United
Jesse Lingard seemed to be at the lowest point career during the first half of the last season but a loan move to West Ham United in January seems to have taken his career back on track. The 28-year-old was arguably the best player in the Premier League during his six-month loan spell under David Moyes and it was expected that he would join the Hammers permanently this summer.
However, Lingard still remains a Manchester United player and is unlikely to become a regular first-team player for the Red Devils this campaign. With West Ham struggling to meet the Red Devils' demands for the England international, Leicester city are believed to be keen on taking this opportunity and bring Lingard in at King Power if Maddison chooses to depart the club.