Three players Liverpool could sell this summer

London, February 15: Liverpool currently boast an incredibly deep squad as it is getting incredibly difficult for Jurgen Klopp to give several of his players playing time.
With
the
arrival
of
Luis
Diaz
in
January
and
the
team
also
having
a
clean
bill
of
health
after
a
long
time,
the
likes
of
Joe
Gomez
and
Divock
Origi
have
missed
out
on
from
even
matchday
squads.
While having an array of options is getting increasingly necessary to achieve success on the pitch nowadays, having too many options is also not ideal and there is a strong chance that Liverpool will be off-loading several players in the summer.
Here,
we
take
a
look
at
three
players
Klopp
could
be
looking
to
sell
in
the
summer.
Loris Karius
Karius will be forever remembered by the Liverpool fans as the player who cost them the Champions League final against Real Madrid in 2018. The German shot-stopper has never been able to come back from that lowest point of his career. He still remains a Liverpool player following two up and down loan spells with Besiktas and Union Berlin respectively and the Reds would finally be able offload the 28-year-old this summer with his contract set to expire.
Takumi Minamino
Despite being a squad player for Liverpool since his move to Anfield from Red Bull Salzburg, Minamino is having an impressive season this time out based on his output. The Japanese has played just 801 minutes for the Reds this campaign and has already netted seven times while assisting once. The 27-year-old is simply too good to be fringe player at Anfield but not good enough to warrant a regular spot in Klopp's starting XI. Should a decent offer come in for the versatile attacker, Liverpool are likely to consider it.
Joe Gomez
Once regarded as one of the key players at Anfield, Gomez has seen a drastic fall from grace this season. The England international has had just 440 minutes of playing time this season and is currently Klppp's fourth choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. Aged just 24 right now, Gomez should be keen on an exit from Anfield in the summer and should not find it hard to find suitors for himself. He was once regarded as the most talented English centre-back and if he can regain his fitness, he might reclaim his lost place.