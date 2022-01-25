Three players Newcastle United could still sign ahead of next week's transfer deadline

Kolkata, January 25: Newcastle United definitely have breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds. The victory against Marcelo Bielsa’s side has seen them capitalise on Watford’s dreadful run.
Now
only
one
point
stands
between
Eddie
Howe’s
side
and
Premier
League
safety.
However,
despite
all
such
with
just
one
week
left
for
the
January
transfer
window
closure,
much
of
their
attention
right
now
is
on
who
they
could
sign
before
the
January
window
closes.
Newcastle have already succeeded in bringing in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month, with both players walking straight into Eddie Howe’s starting XI. But there are still areas that the Magpies will be hoping to strengthen in an effort to pull themselves clear of their ongoing relegation battle. And ahead of the deadline, these are the probable names that could sign for them-
1. Jesse Lingard / Dele Alli
Newcastle have been pushing to sign a creative attacker in January and reportedly have contacted both the players. As per rumours, the Manchester United star Lingard is their top priority and the club have already made an offer for the 29-year-old, whose contract expires in summer. But the England international is reportedly still uncertain at this move. If this move fails, Newcastle are likely to go for Alli, who reportedly has been declared surplus to the requirement under Conte. It now remains to be seen whom the Magpies manage to get.
2. Duvan Zapata
Wood’s capture has not ended Newcastle’s bid for expanded firepower and Atalanta striker Zapata has been touted as a potential addition. Newcastle have reportedly made a loan approach for the 30-year-old with an option to buy. The Colombian is reportedly ready to leave the club in January and there is a big possibility a deal could materialize before the deadline.
3. Diego Carlos
Defensive recruit is reportedly the main focus of the relegation battlers now and the Sevilla defender appears to be at the top of Howe’s list. Magpies have reportedly already lodged an offer for the 28-year-old defender and as per rumours, the defender is also keen on a move. The two clubs are now locked in negotiations, with the La Liga outfit willing to sell the Brazilian if their £30million valuation is met.