Football
Three players Newcastle United could still sign ahead of next week's transfer deadline

By
Jesse Lingard
Jesse Lingard is one of Newcastle United's transfer targets

Kolkata, January 25: Newcastle United definitely have breathed new life into their bid for Premier League survival with a hard-fought victory at Leeds. The victory against Marcelo Bielsa’s side has seen them capitalise on Watford’s dreadful run.

Now only one point stands between Eddie Howe’s side and Premier League safety. However, despite all such with just one week left for the January transfer window closure, much of their attention right now is on who they could sign before the January window closes.

Newcastle have already succeeded in bringing in Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood this month, with both players walking straight into Eddie Howe’s starting XI. But there are still areas that the Magpies will be hoping to strengthen in an effort to pull themselves clear of their ongoing relegation battle. And ahead of the deadline, these are the probable names that could sign for them-

1. Jesse Lingard / Dele Alli

Newcastle have been pushing to sign a creative attacker in January and reportedly have contacted both the players. As per rumours, the Manchester United star Lingard is their top priority and the club have already made an offer for the 29-year-old, whose contract expires in summer. But the England international is reportedly still uncertain at this move. If this move fails, Newcastle are likely to go for Alli, who reportedly has been declared surplus to the requirement under Conte. It now remains to be seen whom the Magpies manage to get.

2. Duvan Zapata

Wood’s capture has not ended Newcastle’s bid for expanded firepower and Atalanta striker Zapata has been touted as a potential addition. Newcastle have reportedly made a loan approach for the 30-year-old with an option to buy. The Colombian is reportedly ready to leave the club in January and there is a big possibility a deal could materialize before the deadline.

3. Diego Carlos

Defensive recruit is reportedly the main focus of the relegation battlers now and the Sevilla defender appears to be at the top of Howe’s list. Magpies have reportedly already lodged an offer for the 28-year-old defender and as per rumours, the defender is also keen on a move. The two clubs are now locked in negotiations, with the La Liga outfit willing to sell the Brazilian if their £30million valuation is met.



Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 10:25 [IST]
