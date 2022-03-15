Football
Three players PSG could look for to replace Kylian Mbappe

By

Bengaluru, March 15: PSG rejected a lucrative offer for their star forward Kylian Mbappe last summer from Real Madrid and now look destined to lose the 23-year-old on a free transfer. The World Cup winner with France looks set to seal his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer at the end of his contract at Parc des Princes.

It would be a monumental task, arguably impossible, for the French giants to replace the outgoing forward. The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the world and has his whole future ahead of himself. the French giants are anyway believed to be looking to rebuild their squad following their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid and they will know that replacing their best player would be next to impossible.

Here, we will take a look at three players PSG could look for as they look to replace Mbappe.

Ousmane Dembele

Just like Mbappe, his compatriot Ousmane Dembele is also up for grabs on a free transfer as of now. The 24-year-old has rejected several contract offers from Barcelona and could be on his way out of Camp Nou on a free transfer.

The Frenchman was once regarded as highly as Mbappe if not more but injuries have prevented him to reach the heights he was capable of. PSG could take a gamble on the gifted Frenchman and it could definitely pay off if the fleet-footed winger can find his fitness back.

Paulo Dybala

Another star player who would be available on a free transfer in the summer is Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala. The 28-year-old is yet to commit his future to the Old Lady having served the club for seven years. PSG have a long-term interest in the Argentine attacker and he could prove to be a brilliant addition to the PSG squad on a free.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has reached a stalemate in his contract talks with Liverpool and the situation does not look good for the Reds. With Salah contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2023, the Reds have a big decision to make whether to cash in on their best player this summer or to see him depart on a free in 12 months' time.

PSG could look to test Liverpool's resolves this summer with a cheeky bid for the 29-year-old as there are not too many clubs who can afford the Egyptian international.

kylian mbappe psg football ligue 1
Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 18:52 [IST]
