Three players PSG could look for to replace Kylian Mbappe

Bengaluru, March 15: PSG rejected a lucrative offer for their star forward Kylian Mbappe last summer from Real Madrid and now look destined to lose the 23-year-old on a free transfer. The World Cup winner with France looks set to seal his dream move to Real Madrid in the summer at the end of his contract at Parc des Princes.
It would be a monumental task, arguably impossible, for the French giants to replace the outgoing forward. The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the world and has his whole future ahead of himself. the French giants are anyway believed to be looking to rebuild their squad following their Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid and they will know that replacing their best player would be next to impossible.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
players
PSG
could
look
for
as
they
look
to
replace
Mbappe.
Ousmane Dembele
Just like Mbappe, his compatriot Ousmane Dembele is also up for grabs on a free transfer as of now. The 24-year-old has rejected several contract offers from Barcelona and could be on his way out of Camp Nou on a free transfer.
The
Frenchman
was
once
regarded
as
highly
as
Mbappe
if
not
more
but
injuries
have
prevented
him
to
reach
the
heights
he
was
capable
of.
PSG
could
take
a
gamble
on
the
gifted
Frenchman
and
it
could
definitely
pay
off
if
the
fleet-footed
winger
can
find
his
fitness
back.
Paulo Dybala
Another
star
player
who
would
be
available
on
a
free
transfer
in
the
summer
is
Juventus
superstar
Paulo
Dybala.
The
28-year-old
is
yet
to
commit
his
future
to
the
Old
Lady
having
served
the
club
for
seven
years.
PSG
have
a
long-term
interest
in
the
Argentine
attacker
and
he
could
prove
to
be
a
brilliant
addition
to
the
PSG
squad
on
a
free.
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has reached a stalemate in his contract talks with Liverpool and the situation does not look good for the Reds. With Salah contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2023, the Reds have a big decision to make whether to cash in on their best player this summer or to see him depart on a free in 12 months' time.
PSG could look to test Liverpool's resolves this summer with a cheeky bid for the 29-year-old as there are not too many clubs who can afford the Egyptian international.