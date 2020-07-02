Football
Three players to sign from Aston Villa if they get relegated

By

Kolkata, July 2: We are approaching the final few weeks of the Premier League and even though the winners have already been decided, there is still plenty to watch out for in the next few gameweeks.

Liverpool have ended their 30-year-wait for a League title, while Manchester City are more or less assured of the runners-up spot.

As it stands, Chelsea, Leicester City, Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all fighting for the final two top spots, while at the other end of the table, a fierce battle for survival is going on.

Aston Villa are among the four clubs who are battling to avoid relegation. But looking at the difficult run of fixtures to come, things do not look promising for Dean Smith's side.

They will face Liverpool, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham United in the remaining games. And, if the Midlands get relegated, some really talented players could be in demad in the transfer market.

Here, we will look at three Aston Villa players who should be targeted by top sides if the Midlands club get relegated.

Tyrone Mings

Villa have struggled defensively this season, but Mings has still been pretty impressive. Especially in the first half of the season, Mings did a more than commendable job which even earned him a senior call-up for England. He certainly has shown enough quality to remain in the Premier League and with so many clubs in need for defensive reinforcements, Mings could prove to be a decent option.

John McGinn

One of the biggest setbacks for Villa this season was when McGinn was ruled out for as many as 10 games. Smith will probably look back at the season and see that as the difference for his side between survival and relegation. The Scotsman started his Premier League journey really well and pretty much became the club's main man alongside Jack Grealish. The 25-year-old has scored just three goals and provided two assists in 22 Premier League games, but his all-round display sparked a lot of interest from clubs like Manchester United and even champions Liverpool.

Jack Grealish

Villa will probably lose their gifted skipper Grealish even if they manage to stave off relegation. The 24-year-old has arguably been the best player outside the top six clubs this season and every club in the Premier League would love to have such a talented midfielder joining their ranks. Grealish has carried his boyhood club single-handedly over the past few years and this season has been no exception. Manchester United looks to be the potential destination for the Englishman and Villa should send him off with nothing but gratitude.

Story first published: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11:07 [IST]
