Three positives for Liverpool from stalemate against Everton

Bengaluru, June 23: The Premier League is finally back after several months and even though the atmosphere is not the same as it used to be, most clubs have everything to play for and the next few weeks will be pretty interesting with games coming thick and fast.
The title race was long over even before the season was suspended as it became a matter of when not if for Liverpool weeks ago. The champions elect, though, have not been able to win their first game following the lockdown.
Liverpool's first game following the resuming of Premier League was a trip acorss the City to face their arch rivals Everton and it was a 'Merseyside Derby' like no other.
One of the most fierce rivalries in world football, he game clearly lacked the presence of the fans and it probably reflected on how the players fared.
Everton might be happy with the 0-0 stalemate though as they could grab one point from such a difficult game on paper while it could mean that the Reds' wait for two more weeks for getting their hands on their first title in 30 years.
Even though it was far from Liverpool's best on Sunday (June 21) night, there were still some positives for Jurgen Klopp from the game and we will discuss them here.
Keita impresses
Very few players have arrived at Anfield in recent years with expectations as big as that from Naby Keita. The Guinean midfield wizard, who made his name at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig, was given the number eight shirt of Steven Gerrard and was earmarked to have a similar impact for the Reds.
However, things have not worked for the 25-year-old at Anfield as he has found it hard to win the battle against injuries. Keita was given a start by Klopp on Sunday against Everton ahead of Gini Wijnaldum and he showed signs why he is regarded so highly by Klopp. On his day, the Guinean can be truly magical and Klopp would hope that the midfield maestro can maintain his fitness.
Minamino finally finding his feet
Despite being a low-profile signing from Red Bull Salzburg in January, expectations have been big from Japanese international Takumi Minamino. However, the 25-year-old made a very little impact at Anfield following his move as he was still adapting to life in a new country and in a system that takes months to fit in.
Even a world class player like Fabinho took several months to fit in Klopp's system. The Japanese forward made a surprise start on Sunday against Everton and even though he did not steal the show, he showed that he has adjusted more to the system.
Joe Gomez - a manager's dream
In James Milner, Liverpool have a player who is pretty much a manager's dream thanks to the immense versatility he offers. With Andrew Robertson missing with an injury, Milner started at left back but had to stretch off having suffered an injury himself.
Joe Gomez was introduced by Klopp as an emergency stop gap at left-back and looked more than comfortable in the role. Having such a defender who can fill in anywhere across the back four is a blessing for any manager and Klopp must be thankful to his predecessor Brendan Rodgers for finding such a talent at an early age from Charlton Athletic.