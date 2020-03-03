Three possible summer signings for Everton

Kolkata, March 3: Everton have certainly managed to recover from their dismal start to the season. Carlo Ancelotti has steadied the ship to some extent, but the Toffees are still quite inconsistent.
It was a massive statement from the Merseyside club to appoint a world-class manager like Ancelotti in the middle of the season, but they have to ensure that the Italian gets to sign some good players in the summer.
Everton have shown ambition in the transfer market in the recent years, but most of their high-profile signings have flopped barring a few. But, now with a manager like Ancelotti at the helm, they enjoy a pulling power they have hardly enjoyed. And, they need a lot of new faces if they want to be anywhere near the level of top teams in the country.
Here, we will look at three players, who Everton should be looking to sign in the summer.
John Stones (Manchester City)
Everton's defence has been poor this season and it is imperative to say that they need to reinforce it. And, a defender who could be available in the summer is their former player Stones. The English international has struggled at Manchester City this season and the Cityzens could well be open to offers for the 25-year-old in the summer. Stones' quality is undisputed and all he needs is his confidence back. A move back to his boyhood club can certainly bring that back and Everton could strengthen a lot with him at the heart of the defence.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli)
A player who has been long linked to the Premier League, Piotr still waits for his big move to the most competitive league in the world. The Polish international has been a long-term target of Liverpool, but Reds are unlikely to make a move for him in near future. With his former manager Ancelotti at the other half of the city of Liverpool, the dynamic midfielder could be interested in a switch to Goodison Park.
Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)
Chelsea are reportedly looking to cash in on Batshuayi in the summer. They spend a big amount for his services back in 2016 to bring him to Stamford Bridge from Marseille, but the 26-year-old could never really establish himself as a first-choice. Ancelotti has seen Dominic Calvert-Lewin improve by leaps and bounds since he took over at the club, but they still need more options up front and Batshuayi could be a welcome addition.