Three potential destinations for Harry Kane

By

Kolkata, May 19: England international striker Harry Kane has rocked Tottenham Hotspur by formally handing in a transfer request.

The 27-year-old has been the talisman of Spurs for more than half a decade, but it is believed that he now is desperate to seek a move away this summer in order to win trophies.

Here, we look at three clubs who could sign Kane this summer.

Manchester United

United are long-term admirers of Kane and getting him to Old Trafford can take them much closer to the level of Manchester City. Kane would be a massive upgrade on Martial and makes him the perfect player to invest on.

Manchester City

City will be losing their talisman Sergio Aguero this summer with the Argentinian superstar having opted to leave the club following his contract expiring.Kane has reportedly attracted the attentions of the Cityzens and with him at the club, they can keep dominating English football for many years to come.

Barcelona

The Catalans have endured yet another disappointing season and big changes are expected at Camp Nou in the summer. Barcelona are reportedly interested in the services of Kane as he is a player who guarantees goals, something the club have lacked this season following the departure of Luis Suarez.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 11:48 [IST]
