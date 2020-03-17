Three Premier League clubs chasing Barcelona prodigy Marc Cucurella: A look at his profile

Bengaluru, March 17: Footballing activity may have stopped momentarily due to coronavirus scare but the off-field activity of transfer rumours has not dried down yet.
The transfer window is just three months away from re-opening and with no action on the pitch to work on, all the clubs surely will be focusing on the deals in the meantime they can get done in the summer.
One of the latest names to be making headlines is Spanish youngster Marc Cucurella. The Getafe player was linked with Napoli earlier and so on with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. But as per latest rumours, Chelsea too now has joined the race, putting him one of the potential targets of Lampard's summer wishlist.
The 21-year-old although has been making waves in La Liga this Summer but still appears to be quite unpopular among the footballing fraternity. So here are the couple of things you need to know about the Spanish prodigy:
1. The 21-year-old started his playing career at a local football club before signing for Espanyol youth squad and later for the La Masia camp. The young boy looked destined for big things, however due to enough competition he could not make a grade at Barcelona. He spent one season on loan Eibar before they signed him on a permanent deal.
But his massive rise over there again made Barcelona spending cash on him just two months later on a permanent deal. However, it was still not enough for him to get his first-team debut in the side which saw him again loaned out to Getafe.
Apparently, the Spanish side now have agreed to sell Cucurella to Getafe permanently for €6million this summer and their deal would see them earn 40 per cent of the fee of his next move.
2. Primarily a left-back but Cucurella can play anywhere across the left-hand side. In the Getafe side, this season he has mostly played in the left midfield and in advanced attacking roles. He is strong at delivering crosses from wide and is also an excellent dribbler of the ball. He has managed 1.4 key passes with 1.3 dribblings per 90 min which is quite good given his age and position.
3. The 21-year-old has started every La Liga game for Getafe since completing his summer move to the club. In his 25 league appearances so far he has one goal and five assists. The youngster also has a further six appearances in the Europa League although has not opened the account so far.
4. Getafe will turn his loan move into a permanent deal but the new deal will include a release clause in his contract for €25million (£22.7m), a fee which should be feasible for every rumoured interested side.