Three Premier League clubs interested in Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, March 17: Premier League could brace for another import from Bundesliga next Summer as according to reports, Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is attracting interests from England with as many as three clubs keeping a close eye on him.
The Austrian international has been in excellent form in front of goal this season, finding the net 13 times in 24 league games for Stuttgart, and it appears his performances haven't gone unnoticed.
He, however, is still somewhat an unknown quantity for most hence here are a couple of things you need to know about the player:
His career so far
Kalajdzic signed for VfB Stuttgart in July 2019 after impressing for Austrian club Admira Wacker. However, just 20 min into a pre-season with the German side he tore his ligament. Not until May last year did he get his debut. However, his curve has only been upwards since then. He made six appearances that season and this term has been a mainstay in the lineup with 13 goals and four assists from 24 league appearances so far.
Playing Style
The 23-year-old is gigantic with a 6'7 structure hence his aerial ability is close to none. Six of his 13 goals have also come from headers which is the highest in the Bundesliga. He is definitely not the most agile player in the league, however, he is pretty prolific in front of goal and his positioning sense is quite brilliant.
Interest from England
The 23-year-old has seen a move to the Premier League mooted in the past with West Ham and Leeds both enquiring about the forward. But the interest is likely to resume as David Moyes reportedly is keeping a close eye on him. There could also be interest from English giants Liverpool as well after the Austrian forward recently admitted his love for Liverpool, saying he can't turn down an Anfield move. Outside England, RB Leipzig and Roma also are said to be keeping track of his progress and the situation.
Transfer Fee
As per rumours, Stuttgart could sell him for around £15million this summer. Whether any club is ready to pay Stuttgart’s demands remains to be seen, but there could be more talks about him ahead of the summer window.