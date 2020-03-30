Three Premier League clubs which should be looking for Mario Gotze

Bengaluru, March 30: Once regarded amongst the greatest talents in the world, big things were expected from Mario Gotze. He was the one who took his country Germany to glory in the World Cup with his late extra-time goal against Argentina in 2014.
However, the immensely-talented German prodigy could never really become a world-beater in later years. Now at the age of 27, Mario Gotze is one of the many unfulfilled talents.
The contract of the 63-time capped German international is up for expiry at Signal Iduna Park in the summer and he looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund for the second time in his career. However, this time, it will certainly not be a move that will be seen as a step-up like last time when he moved to rivals Bayern Munich. This time, he has to look for a club where he can rejuvenate his career, where he can expect to play a significant role.
On a free transfer, Gotze should interest a lot of clubs across Europe and there should be interest from the Premier League as well. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking for Gotze.
West Ham United
If West Ham United manage to retain their Premier League status at the end of the campaign, they will be a good option for Gotze. The Hammers have been pretty ambitious in the transfer market in recent years but despite that, they have hardly become a force to reckon in the Premier League. They saw yet another managerial change in the mid-season with David Moyes returning to the club following a dismal run under Manuel Pellegrini. Someone like Goetze could prove to be a quality addition to the Hammers with his immense experience and quality.
Leicester City
Brendan Rodgers is a very long-term admirer of Mario Gotze. He tried to sign the German on several occasions when he was in charge of Liverpool but a move never materialized. The former Liverpool boss has been doing a sensational job with Leicester City this campaign but he must build on it if the Foxes has to become a force in England and in Europe. An experienced and proven player like Gotze would add a lot to the Foxes' squad which is not too much proven at the highest level. Especially with James Maddison strongly linked with an exit, Gotze can be an asset regardless of Maddison's future at the club.
Everton
Just like West Ham United, Everton have also shown a lot of ambition in recent years in the transfer market but despite that, they could never really achieve what was expected of him. However, with a top-class manager like Carlo Ancelotti at the helm now, the fans have every reason to be optimistic. The Italian has improved the performance of the Toffees significantly since he took over from Marco Silva but the squad at his disposal is still pretty average. The former Real Madrid manager has a significant pulling power as big players love to play for him. Gotze would be a quality addition to the blue half of Merseyside and that too on a free transfer.