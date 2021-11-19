Three Premier League clubs who can land Erling Haaland

Kolkata, November 18: As per rumours in England, Real Madrid have given up hopes of landing Erling Haaland next summer.
The Los Blancos had set their sights on signing both Kylian Mbappe and Haaland next summer, but have now conceded defeat in their pursuit of the later.
It is believed that Haaland is set to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, but has made up his mind on moving to the Premier League. And, this has acted as an encouragement for Haaland's suitors in the Premier League.
Here, we look at three Premier League clubs who could land the Norway international next summer.
Manchester City
City looks like the most obvious destination for Haaland in the Premier League. The Premier League champions made many futile attempts to sign Harry Kane this summe, as Spurs kept their star striker at the club. Even though City are doing incredibly well without a recognised number nine this campaign, Pep Guardiola will certainly be keen to add a world class striker to his roster next summer and Haaland would be a perfect singing by the cityzens thanks to his €75 million release clause that will come to effect next summer.
Manchester United
United have a long-standing interest in Haaland and missed out on him when Borussia Dortmund signed the Norwegian from RB Salzburg. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worked with the gifted young striker for a brief period when he managed him at Molde and a reunion could very well be on the cards next summer. Haaland's release clause of €75 million would be no problem for the Red Devils, but their hopes of landing the wonderkid would rely on whether they can finish inside top four this campaign.
Liverpool
Liverpool have been blessed with a wonderful attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in recent years who have helped the club reclaim their status but the trio are 30, 29 and 29 respectively and it is time for the Reds to start building for the future. Diogo Jota has done well since his move from Wolves last summer and looks like a solid attacker for years to come but the Reds can still benefit with yet another world class attacker. Liverpool do not tend to spend big in the transfer market but they have made some big exceptions as well and Haaland is a player for whom they can afford to break their usual policy.