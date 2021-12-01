Three Premier League clubs who could target Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer

Kolkata, December 1: Alexandre Lacazette has entered the final few months of his contract with Arsenal and it seems that the Gunners are prepared to see him off at the end of his current deal.
The Frenchman joined the north London club from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2017 for a club record fee of a initial €53 million (£46.5 million) plus up to €7 million (£6.1 million) in potential bonuses.
And,
it
is
quite
safe
to
say
that
the
Frenchman
has
never
been
able
to
live
up
to
the
expectations
at
the
Emirates
and
a
departure
could
be
the
best
deal
for
all
parties.
Lacazette will be able to talk to foreign clubs from January and agree a pre-contract but looking at his financial packages, there is a strong possibility that he remains in the Premier League as not many clubs outside England can afford his wages. Here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who could target the 30-year-old on a free transfer.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United recently underwent a mega takeover and their fortunes could dramatically change provided they manage to stave off relegation threats by the end of the campaign. The Magpies have huge financial backing from their new owners from Saudi Arabia and have no shortage of ambition as well. Goalscoring has been a major problem for the Tyneside club and Lacazette could prove to be a potential solution to that.
Brighton and Hove Albion
Brighton and Hove Albion have regularly attracted plenty of plaudits for their eye-catching style of play under Graham Potter and the current Premier League table does not truly justify their brilliance on the pitch. And, one key reason behind that is their lack of end product. Lacazette, with his quality and enormous experience at the highest level, could prove to the player who can help the Seagulls reach the next level.
West Ham United
West Ham United have improved by leaps and bounds since the last season and look more than capable for challenging for a top four place for many years to come. The Hammers, however, have a pretty thin squad at their disposal and a few injuries can potentially derail their season. Michail Antonio has been magnificent for David Moyes' side up front but he is their only option in the number nine role. The addition of a dynamic striker like Lacazette can make the team a lot stronger.