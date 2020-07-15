Three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign Championship star

Bengaluru, July 15: Championship side Brentford's form since the restart of football following the lockdown has been absolutely phenomenal. The Bees have taken maximum points from all of their six games since the restart, having scored a total of 14 goals and conceding just twice.
Such an exceptional run of form has put them in a position from where they have an outside chance of gaining automatic promotion. As of now, Thomas Frank’s side are six points behind top-placed Leeds United and three behind West Bromwich Albion.
The player who has been at the heart of Brentford's excellent season is none other than their Algerian forward Said Benrahma and should the Bees fail to achieve promotion either automatically or through play-offs, the 24-year-old is likely to be a player very much in demand this summer.
Since arriving from Ligue 1 side Nice in 2018, Benrahma has been one of the best performers in the Championship and looks more than ready to make his mark in the Premier League. The exploits of the creative and versatile attacker has not gone unnoticed as almost every Premier League club have tracked his progress throughout the campaign.
Here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign the Algerian international this summer.
1. Chelsea
Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to bolster their attack but it is believed that Frank Lampard is looking to add more firepower to his side as he looks to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City as early as the next season.
They have been linked strongly with some big names players like Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho but recent reports claim that Benrahma is also closing in on a move to Stamford Bridge. Lampard knows the player well from his time in Championship as the manager of Derby County. However, if the 24-year-old does move to Chelsea, it is unlikely that he would be an automatic first-team player and the attacker might not settle for a bit-part role.
2. Arsenal
Arsenal are another Premier League side who have kept close tabs on the 24-year-old attacker throughout the season and unlike Chelsea, the Gunners should be able to offer him plenty of playing time. Benrahma is versatile enough to play anywhere in the final third and even as a number ten and Mikel Arteta could use him in any of the roles.
With Alexandre Lacazette likely to depart and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future also unclear, Benrahma could prove to be a vital addition to the Gunners. Also, the Algerian's creativity can finally bring what Mesut Ozil is expected to come up with but has been unable to.
3. Leicester City
Leicester City's run of form since the Premier League restart has been awful and they might even miss out on a top-four finish if they cannot improve in the final three games. It seems that the spark Brendan Rodgers' side had at the start of the campaign is completely gone.
The Foxes are too much reliant on James Maddison for the creativity and the young Englishman has failed to deliver in recent times. Someone like Benrahma would add a whole new dimension to the Leicester City attack. He is quick, technically gifted and very much dynamic as well. And, for the kind of football Rodgers plays, the Algerian is perfectly suited.