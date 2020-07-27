Three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign this PL wizard

Bengaluru, July 27: After a series of seasons with Newcastle United being dragged in the relegation scrap, this was expected to be a particularly difficult season for the Magpies especially when they lost Rafael Benitez and replaced him with Steve Bruce before the start of the campaign.
But, to everyone's surprise, this has been a relatively comfortable campaign for the Tyneside club as they never really got themselves involved at the wrong end of the table.
With the much-awaited takeover of the club led by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia yet to happen, there is a bit of uncertainty at the St. James' Park right now and exit talks of the club's undisputed star man has only made things worse.
Allan Saint-Maximin's debut season for the Magpies has been far from anything spectacular but by the standards of his teammates, the Frenchman has simply been the biggest positive for the club this season.
The 23-year-old is a delight to watch when he is on the ball and can be a nightmare to any defender on his day. The transition from Ligue 1 to Premier League is a big one, especially for younger players and the same, has been the case with the former Nice star but in recent games, he has shown that he has finally adapted to life in England.
It has been widely reported that Saint-Maximin is considering his options at st. James' Park and a number of bigger clubs are monitoring the situation. In this article, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs who should be looking to sign the gifted winger.
1. Arsenal
Arsenal would be an obvious inclusion considering how desperately they need quality on the flanks although that can be said about almost every department of the squad. Mikel Arteta has been doing a decent job since taking over the club midway through the season but he still has a long way to go if he has to bring arsenal back to where they belong.
Allan Saint-Maximin would be a perfect fit for Arsenal's system. He is a player who deserves to play for a team who play on the front foot rather than a team like Newcastle who like to sit deep and defend. Arsenal have a good history with French players and Allan Saint-Maximin looks tailor-made for the club.
2. Manchester United
Just like any other club in the world, Manchester United are also not completely immune to the financial impact of coronavirus. So, no matter how badly they need to sign top players, deals such as Jadon Sancho does not look likely this summer at Old Trafford. However, it is impertinent to say that the Red Devils are craving for more quality and depth on the flanks and Saint-Maximin could prove to be a worthy and cheaper alternative for Sancho.
He is also Premier League proven which makes the deal relatively risk-free and considering the club's recent history with transfers, they must go for risk-free deals right now.
3. Liverpool
Liverpool might have one of the deadliest front-three in the world in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, it is believed that they are looking for another dynamic forward who can deputise the trio.
Timo Werner was presumably the primary target but Liverpool missed out on him due to financial reasons and Chelsea made the most of the situation. The Reds have also been linked with players like Jadon Sancho, Kai Havertz and even Adama Traore but all of the players would come expensive.
Allan Saint-Maximin has plenty of similarities with Sadio Mane when he was at Southampton and Jurgen Klopp has made him world-class. The 23-year-old would be a brilliant signing for the Reds with plenty of time on his hand to improve himself.