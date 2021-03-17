Three Premier League giants linked with Brighton's Yves Bissouma

Bengaluru, March 17: The future of the Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma could well lie away from American Express Community Stadium with three Premier League giants chasing the Mali international this summer.
The 24-year-old has been hugely impressive for Brighton in his time in the Premier League since last season. His aggressive style of play, combined with his relentless pressing, dynamism and physicality has made him one of the most complete midfielders recently.
Plus his transfer fee reportedly stands at £30m and with Brighton having concerns over Premier League status that could sink lower if they go down.
Undoubtedly, it has alerted some of the top sides and these are three clubs that are apparently chasing the talented midfielder:
Liverpool
Liverpool’s interest in Bissouma has been well-documented after his agent last year claimed they held a significant interest in his client. Bissouma is efficient in breaking down attacks and recycles the ball swiftly with accurate passing, the same role in which Wijnaldum excelled under Klopp. With the Dutch international potentially heading to pastures the 24-year-old could be a perfect replacement for him.
Arsenal
As per the latest rumours, Arsenal too have joined the race for Bissouma as they have asked to be kept informed of his situation at Brighton. Arteta has plenty of options in the middle of that park but none of them has apparently convinced him. Summer signing Thomas Partey has not been able to showcase his best abilities so far due to a few injury-related absences, while the likes of Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny have been hugely inconsistent for Arsenal. As a result, they are targeting a new face and Bissouma could be an upgrade in that case.
Manchester United
United are also one of the sides keeping a close eye on the situation as Solskjaer eye a defensive midfielder this summer. Technically proficient and strong on the ball, Bissouma can replace ageing Nemanja Matic in the team and be the out-and-out stalwart in front of the defense.