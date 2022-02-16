Three Premier League stars enjoying breakthrough season so far

Bengaluru, Feb. 16: Premier League usually boast of their high profile players but it is also a hotbed of young talents.
The ongoing campaign has seen several big stars make their mark in the division. But alongside them, a handful of academy players also have burst onto the scene in the current campaign and established themselves as some of the finest stars in the Premier League.
Here we have looked into three such young guns who are having a breakthrough season this campaign and rapidly turning into first-team stars:
1. Armando Broja
The Cobham graduate is shining in rival colours this season, having starred since signing on loan for Southampton. The 20-year-old has had a bright spell with Vitesse Arnhem last year and Chelsea allowed the striker to have more first-team experience in the Premier League which he has fully taken advantage of. The Albanian international is the leading U-20 scorer in the division, with six goals in just 11 starts. Considering he maintains this form, there's a big possibility of him breaking into the Chelsea squad next season as well.
2. Trevor Chalobah
Another Chelsea talent who has emerged as one of the standout youngsters in the league this term. The defender earned a surprise breakthrough into Thomas Tuchel’s plans this year after an impressive pre-season and since then he has not had to look back. The German manager has kept full faith in him and so far he has played 21 games in all competitions. He has provided worthwhile depth following the departure of Kurt Zouma and has performed admirably in multiple roles so far.
3. Jacob Ramsey
The energetic midfielder has been running the show in the centre of the park for the Villa Park side this season. His performance has further improved under Steven Gerrard. His relentless energy has been a major factor in Steven Gerrard's new-look side recently. His all-round display in the middle of the park and finishing has been outstanding in recent weeks, with the youngster having now scored four goals in his past six Premier League appearances.