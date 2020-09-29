Three Premier League transfers that could still happen before deadline

Kolkata, September 29: With the transfer window set to close on October 5, clubs across the globe are in a frantic bid to make late signings and strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.
While Premier League has already seen some big deals, we look at three big-money signings that could still happen before the transfer deadline.
Jadon Sancho to Manchester United
The Dortmund forward remains the priority target ahead of next week's transfer deadline. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Sancho, but are unwilling to meet Dortmund's £108million asking price.
Houssem Aouar to Arsenal
Arsenal are very keen on strengthening the midfield further and the Lyon star is a top target. Arsenal had a £32m bid for Aouar rejected by Lyon last week. But the Gunners are expected to submit a second offer in the forthcoming days.
Declan Rice to Chelsea
Despite signing six big names, Frank Lampard is also pushing a late move for the West Ham midfielder Declan. The Blues are packed in the midfield, but Lampard sees Rice as a centre-back for his system.