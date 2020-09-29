Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three Premier League transfers that could still happen before deadline

By

Kolkata, September 29: With the transfer window set to close on October 5, clubs across the globe are in a frantic bid to make late signings and strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

While Premier League has already seen some big deals, we look at three big-money signings that could still happen before the transfer deadline.

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United

The Dortmund forward remains the priority target ahead of next week's transfer deadline. The Red Devils have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Sancho, but are unwilling to meet Dortmund's £108million asking price.

Houssem Aouar to Arsenal

Arsenal are very keen on strengthening the midfield further and the Lyon star is a top target. Arsenal had a £32m bid for Aouar rejected by Lyon last week. But the Gunners are expected to submit a second offer in the forthcoming days.

Declan Rice to Chelsea

Despite signing six big names, Frank Lampard is also pushing a late move for the West Ham midfielder Declan. The Blues are packed in the midfield, but Lampard sees Rice as a centre-back for his system.

More PREMIER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Flintoff reflects on early end to career
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More