Three reasons why Manchester City should not panic

Kolkata, October 8: Champions Manchester City need a very strong comeback if they want to complete a hat-trick of Premier League titles.
After eight games, they are already eight points behind their biggest challengers Liverpool who have maintained a perfect start to their domestic campaign.
Last season, the Reds finished second behind the Cityzens and the difference was just one solitary point. But this season, it seems like the Reds are in for a fight from the very start and look determined to end their 30-year drought for a League title.
Wolves did themselves and of course Liverpool a great favour on Sunday when they defeated City 2-0 at the Etihad.
Howsay ever, it is still early to claim that Liverpool are the favourites for the title. Here are three reasons why the Cityzens should not loose hope
1) Have made comeback from worse situations
City have made their comeback from worse situations than this in the past while Liverpool have a track record of losing the title from much better situations. They still remain the only side to not win the Premier League title after leading in Christmas and they have done that not once, not twice but three times! Last season also, Liverpool faltered in the second half of the season. After just eight games into the season, it will be foolish to say that Liverpool will run away with the title, not with a quality side like City led by Pep Guardiola chasing them.
2) Winners' mentality of the squad
Football has hardly seen a team with as much quality as this City side that Guardiola has managed to assemble at the Etihad. Quality wise, depth wise and mentality wise, they are a level above any team in England if not Europe. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp deserves a lot of credit for managing to give a fight to such a fantastic squad but doing that during the course of the season is quite difficult and last season also, they fell short. Eventually, the Reds will also be stretched by fatigue or injuries and present City an opportunity to make a comeback.
3) Players coming back
The international break came at the perfect time for the Cityzens as Guardiola can ensure that his team can put it right. There is no chance of Aymeric Laporte or Vincent Kompany's leadership being brought back into the team any time soon but Guardiola should at least be able to call on four more players for the trip to Crystal Palace Benjamin Mendy, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker. With Stones back in defence, the backline will certainly be much improved while the other three players are all key players and will walk into the first team. De Bruyne, especially, is among the best players in the Premier League and even a team like City are not at their best with him missing through injuries.