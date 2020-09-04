Three recent low-key Premier League transfers you may have missed

Bengaluru, September 4: Despite the financial constraints brought upon by the Covid-19 outbreak, Premier League clubs have not stopped spending. The likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all have confirmed some of their high profile signings already. But besides that, there have been several few transfers as well who have silently changed side. All these players may not have attracted limelight but could have a fair impact next season.
Finding proper value is becoming increasingly difficult but these three Premier League signings can be worth above their fee. Below we have decided to look at three such interesting signings of the summer window so far:
Joel Veltman (Brighton)
Graham Potter is looking to build on his first season's success and made the priority to stretching the backline first. He will have promising defender Ben White returning to the first team after a successful loan but also will have his latest recruit Veltman who arrived for a 9 million fee in Summer. The Dutch defender is coming to Premier League with a vast of experience after winning three League titles with them. The versatile defender is comfortable both centrally and at right-back and possessed the ball-playing skills to thrive under Potter’s preferred style. He could be a big shrewd signing of this Summer.
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace)
The 21-year-old was one of the best players of Championship and Palace did not think twice spending £16m on their major summer signing. Eze notched 14 goals and providing a further eight assists last season and his remarkable tally makes him one of the most prolific players in the Championship this season, with only six players being involved in more goals than him. The young English player can operate in the left-wing while can also play as a number 10- the prime profile Hodgson is looking for foremost. The transfer fee is modest and his profile and development suggest he can be the next wonder of English football.
Robin Koch (Leeds United)
Leeds United’s latest transfer target Robin Koch embodies an intriguing option for Marcelo Bielsa who ensured a tight defence in Championship last season. The German defender signed for the Pl newcomers for just £13m and likely to fill the role left vacant by Ben White. The 24-year-old former SC Freiburg was scouted by several top teams like Spurs, Manchester United which speaks a great volume about his talent. The German defender has a great imposing presence in his game, Standing at 6ft3 which also helps a great offer aerially that the Whites do not currently possess. The signing could prove to be another example of a world-class talent arriving in English football at a perfect time.