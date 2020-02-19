Bengaluru, Feb 19: Chelsea's form has taken a massive dip in recent weeks as the Blues have managed to liven up the race for top four. Frank Lampard's side had a decent gap with the teams below them just a few weeks back but now the likes of Spurs, Manchester United, Everton, Sheffield United, Wolves, Arsenal and even Burnley are in contention for the fourth place with just seven points separating them and 11th-placed Burnley.
It is evident that Lampard needs solid backing in the summer from the board to reinforce the squad at his disposal and adding a new number nine should be one of the biggest priorities of the 41-year-old manager. Tammy Abraham has certainly impressed upfront but the Blues will have to part ways with Olivier Giroud in the summer as the Frenchman's contract expires. Also, Michy Batshuayi may potentially leave Stamford Bridge for more first-team opportunities having failed to live up to expectations at West London.
Here are three strikers Chelsea should target in the summer:
Moussa Dembele
It is a public knowledge that Chelsea have an enormous interest in the Lyon forward and it is hardly a surprise. The 23-year-old has been a lethal striker for many years now and has what it takes to take the next step in his career. He was a menace in Scotland with Celtic and is now tearing up in Ligue 1 with Lyon. The former Fulham striker has everything to succeed at the top level and Chelsea should break the bank on the forward in the summer. They could face strong competition for his signature but that is natural these days for any top player.
Danny Ings
Danny Ings' quality was always undisputed but the Englishman has been terribly unlucky with injuries throughout his career. The 27-year-old showcased his quality from a very young age and made his name with Burnley before being snapped up by Liverpool in 2015. He impressed every time he got an opportunity at Anfield but his poor luck with injuries hindered his career progress.
This season, he has finally been able to show his true potential. He has been in sensational form for Southampton this campaign. He has 15 Premier League goals to his name this campaign and also stayed injury-free. Still only 27, Chelsea can take a chance with the English international.
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez is one of the most sought after players in Europe right now. The 22-year-old has been impressive for Inter for quite some time now and has shown that he is a special talent. A striker blessed with pretty much everything, clubs across Europe are after him and Chelsea are no exception. Barcelona wants him to succeed Luis Suarez while Real Madrid wants him to replace Karim Benzema. There is also interest from elsewhere and Chelsea should show their determination, as well as Martinez, is indeed a player who could take their attack to a whole new level.