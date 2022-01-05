Football
Three strikers linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are in need of an attacking option upfront.

Kolkata, January 5: Premier League club Arsenal are believed to be desperately looking to add a striker to their ranks as Mikel Arteta looks to keep up the overhaul of the squad.

The Gunners are in dire need of a number nine, with doubts lingering over the futures of Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Both Lacazette and Nketiah are out of contract in the summer, whereas Aubameyang has been frozen out after being stripped of the captaincy in December following a disciplinary breach.

The Gunners are believed to be open to the idea of letting Aubameyang leave in January which will only intensify their desperation for a new number nine and it is understood that they have already started their activity behind the scenes to bring a new first choice number nine to the Emirates.

Here, we look at three strikers who have been linked with the Gunners.

Alexander Isak - Real Sociedad

Isak has been a player very much in demand since his young days and his stock continues to rise. The Real Sociedad striker is believed to be a player Arteta admires a lot and the Gunners could launch a move for the 22-year-old in coming days. Isak has netted 40 times for the Spanish side in 111 games for Sociedad since he arrived from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019 and Arsenal will have to fend off competition from Barcelona if they have to sign the Sweden international.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal were believed to be actively chasing the signature of Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and despite the fact that the 24-year-old has been out of action for almost the entirety of the campaign so far, it is understood that the Gunners have not dropped their interest in the Englishman. Calvert-Lewin has emerged as one of the deadliest goalscorers in the Premier League over the last couple of seasons and could again be pursued by the Gunners.

Dusan Vlahović - Fiorentina



Dušan Vlahović has been red hot this season for Serie A side Fiorentina and the 21-year-old has reportedly emerged as a target of a host of clubs across Europe. Arsenal are one of the many admirers of the Serbian hitman and have reportedly made a lucrative offer already. It is claimed that they have made an offer of £46million (€55 million) plus Lucas Torreira to sign the striker immediately. Torreira is currently spending his second season out on loan and has made 16 league appearances for Fiorentina so far this term.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
