Three strikers Liverpool could target as Darwin Nunez's alternatives

By

Bengaluru, June 6: Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as they face a herculean task to replace Sadio Mane. The Senegalese international looks poised to end his six-year association with the Reds this summer with Bayern Munich leading the chase for his signature.

Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez has been widely tipped as the successor to the Liverpool number ten although the Reds face competition from their eternal rivals Manchester United.

Benfica have reportedly demanded a fee of £100 million to part ways with striker Darwin Nunez this summer which could make Liverpool look for alternatives. Nunez is rightfully regarded as one of the brightest young attackers in world football right now but there is a number of promising young attackers they could target. Here, we will take a look a three such options.

Alexander Isak - Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak has been widely linked with a number of top clubs across Europe in recent times, particularly Arsenal. The Swedish international is an all-action attacker with excellent hold-up play and work rate. The 22-year-old did not enjoy his best season last time out in terms of output having scored just 10 goals in 41 games across all competitions. However, he still played a key role for Imanol Alguacil's side who finished sixth in La Liga. Isak might not be as prolific as Nunez but he would fit into Liverpool's system like a glove.

Jonathan David - Lille

A player who has been linked with a move to Anfield in the past, Lille striker Jonathan David would be an excellent fit at Liverpool. The Canadian international is a versatile and dynamic attacker who has the experience of playing across the front three. The 22-year-old plays as a number nine at Lille right now but has also played as a secondary forward, attacking forward and as a wide forward on either flank earlier in his career. David would be a perfect attacker for Jurgen Klopp who likes his forwards to interchange positions during the game.

Joao Felix - Atletico Madrid

Big things were expected of Joao Felix when Atletico Madrid splashed a massive £113 million fee for his services back in 2019. However, it's fair to say that the Portuguese international has not quite lived up to his immense potential under Diego Simeone yet. The former Benfica prodigy has struggled in Simeone's defensive tactics and could be open to a move to realize his potential. Liverpool would be the perfect club for the 22-year-old although he is likely to command a massive fee.

Story first published: Monday, June 6, 2022, 14:35 [IST]
