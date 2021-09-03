Three strikers Manchester City could go for next summer

Kolkata, September 3: Despite chasing Tottenham Hotspur striker and England skipper Harry Kane for several months, it ended in disappointment for Manchester City as they could not agree on a fee with Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman who is renowned for being one of the difficult customers to negotiate with.
Kane looked to have set his heart for a move to the blue half of Manchester, but the Cityzens refused to match the £150 million price tag slapped on the head of the 28-year-old striker.
Pep Guardiola interestingly did not make a move for an alternative of Kane despite the fact that his priority was to bring a centre-forward in order to replace Sergio Aguero, who departed for Barcelona on a free transfer.
They looked pretty comfortable without a number nine for major parts of the last season and that has been the case so far this season as well as the Cityzens have been scoring for fun. But, it is understandable that they will be keen to bring in a new number nine next summer in order to keep up with the rest of England.
Here, we look at three strikers they could go for next summer if they do not want to make another attempt to sign Kane.
1. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich
Arguably the best striker in the planet right now, Lewandowski could be reportedly on the move next summer as he is believed to be seeking a new challenge outside Germany. Although he will be 34 next summer, he still remains one of the best players in the world and could be available for a bargain as well with his contract at Allianz Arena expiring in 2023. Guardiola has worked with the Polish international previously while he was in charge at Bayern and the two have fond memories together. And, if the veteran striker decides to make a move next summer, Manchester city could therefore be his most ideal destination.
2. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund
One of the most sought after players in the world right now, Haaland would be a perfect signing for Man City next summer. His father Alf-Inge used to play for the Cityzens and spent three years at the club and that certainly gives Guardiola's side an advantage if they want to pursue a move for the 21-year-old. The Norway international will be available for just €75 million next summer with his release clause becoming active and for the fee, he would be a bargain for which ever club that manages to sign him. Also Haaland will be a much more long-term prospect at the Etihad in comparison to Kane.
3. Kylian Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain
Mbappe was a subject to a long-drawn transfer saga this summer with Real Madrid interested in the services of the Frenchman. The World Cup winner with France looks to have his heart set for a move to the Spanish capital club and has already rejected several new contract offers from PSG snubbing the chance to become the highest-paid footballer in the world even ahead of his club team-mates Lionel Messi and Neymar. As things stand, Mbappe looks destined to make a free switch to Santiago Bernabeu next summer but a lot can change over the course of one year and City could also potentially join the race considering they are one of the very few clubs in the world who can afford the wages of the 22-year-old.