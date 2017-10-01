Three talking points from Man City's win against Chelsea

Bengaluru, October 1: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City came victorious in the titanic clash between them and the reigning champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (September 30).
The game finished 0-1 in favour of the visitors but the scoreline does not truly reflect how good the Cityzens were.
Kevin de Bruyne's spectacular 67th-minute winner against his former club, a rising left-foot drive from outside the area, gave Pep Guardiola's side a victory their dominance deserved and saw them leapfrog back on top over arch-rivals Manchester United.
Here are the talking points from the game-
This is City’s title to lose
Manchester City are in sublime form this campaign and have been pulling all the strings with their wonderful attacking display. Despite losing their star striker Sergio Aguero to injury, the Cityzens tormented Chelsea’s impressive defence on a regular basis.
As it seems, Manchester City are too good to be stopped this season and this year, it is their Premier League title to lose.
Delph does more than a decent job at left-back
The inclusion of Fabian Delph at left-back has been one of the more eyebrow-raising moves from Guardiola over the last couple of games, but the former Leeds United man has equipped himself well in City's starting XI.
Manchester City do not have a direct replacement for injured Benjamin Mendy at left back which is why Pep played Delph in that role and he has surely done more than adecent job with his energetic display at the left flank.
Ederson looks sharp and composed
We all know how badly managers like Pep Guardiola need a sweeper keeper and his new recruit at Manchester City Ederson, looks like a perfect keeper for the former Barcelona manager.
The Brazilian now has plenty of Premier League minutes under his belt and is beginning to look very comfortable between the sticks for City.
An excellent take from a corner half-way through the first half was an example of how confident he is in the air, while his quick, accurate distribution will please his manager.