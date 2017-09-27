Three talking points from Real Madrid's win against Borussia Dortmund

New Delhi, Sep 27: Real Madrid finally ended their Dortmund hoodoo with a 1-3 win against the German giants away from home.
Real Madrid’s domestic form this season has been alarmingly poor but the 12-time European champions brushed aside Borussia Dortmund with ease at Signal Iduna Park.
Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice for the Los Blancos while Gareth Bale probably had his best game in a Real Madrid shirt in the last two years. The Welshman opened the scoring in a tremendous fashion and also set up another.
Aubameyang managed to get a consolation goal for Dortmund but by then, it was too late.
Here are the talking points from the game:
Real Madrid finally get a victory at Signal Iduna Park:
Only Italian giants AC Milan at the San Siro had denied Madrid victory away from home on more visits than Dortmund until now.
Six times Real returned from northern Germany without a win and just three draws to their name. Four of those have come since 2011 as even Ronaldo and co have been bowled over by the cauldron created by the yellow wall.
But, the quality of Real Madrid side and especially of Ronaldo and Bale proved too much for the young Dortmund side.
Ronaldo marks his 400th game for Real Madrid in style
Yesterday marked the 400th game of Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester United shirt since his switch to Real Madrid and he scored a brace to make the achievement extra special.
400 games and 411 goals in the process- is pure barbarity and is really unparallel.
Potential goodbye for Dortmund from Champions League
Yesterday’s loss could mean an early end for Dortmund in the Champions League. Two games, two defeats , and a six-point gap to bridge on either the double European champions or a Spurs side seizing their chance to shine on the Champions League stage, Dortmund's prospects don't look promising.
Six points from a doubleheader against Cypriot whipping boys APOEL Nicosia is a must, but Dortmund are likely to be needing favour from Madrid to progress.