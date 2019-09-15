Three things we learnt from Liverpool's win against Newcastle

Bengaluru, September 15: Liverpool extended to their winning streak in the Premier League to 14 games in a row at the expense of Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday. They also became the first ever side to do so scoring 2 or more in each game during the period which is a brilliant record.
The game started with an early scare for the Reds with Jetro Willems giving Newcastle an unexpected lead in the seventh minute but a brace from Sadio Mane and another Mohamed Salah goal saw the Reds get all three points to maintain their 100% start to the new season.
With Manchester City stumbling later on Saturday (September 14) with Norwich getting a surprise 3-2 win over the Cityzens at the Carrow Road, the Reds now enjoy a five-point lead at the top. Here are three things we learnt from Liverpool's strong showing against Newcastle.
Clean sheets are not coming but breaking the Liverpool defence still looks a tough job
Liverpool have managed to get a clean sheet just once this season in five games which is certainly something Jurgen Klopp would want to address but despite that, the defence still looks much better and more compact than that of any other Premier League side. Newcastle managed to score against the flow of the game early before Liverpool even settled but after that, the Reds were hardly tested defensively. Jurgen Klopp's side are playing a kind of game where it is extremely frustrating and suffocating for the opponents. Everyone except the keeper is in the opposition half for most parts of the game and the system is clicking more often than not.
Roberto Firmino is a genius
Roberto Firmino did not start the game as Jurgen Klopp handed him a rest following his long travel for international duty for Brazil but he had to be called upon with Divock Origi limping out with an injury in the first half. After Firmino came in, Liverpool looked like a completely different team and the Liverpool number nine provided two assists for his attack partners Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah. His tricks, turns and flicks were top notch against Newcastle. Firmino is a player delightful to watch and even though he does not manage to score as often as the likes of Salah and Mane, there is no doubt that he is as important as the duo for Liverpool.
Newcastle attackers need more support
Steve Bruce deployed his Newcastle United side against Liverpool in a 5-4-1 formation which is not a big surprise against a strong team like Liverpool but against the smaller sides, this system will not work. This kind of a formation demands too much from the attackers as they get isolated up front. The likes of Joelington and Almiron looked ineffective against the Reds but they couldn't have done much more. Against smaller sides, Bruce needs to be more brave and play his attackers to their strengths.