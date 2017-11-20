Three things we learnt from the weekend's Premier League action

Bengaluru, November 20: After the third international break of the season, Premier League football was back this weekend and it was an entertaining one by all means.
All the big clubs won their respective games apart from Tottenham who lost the North London Derby to bitter rivals Arsenal.
Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United all won their games comfortably but the happiest fans after the weekend will be the Arsenal fans who saw their beloved side completely outplay Tottenham and win the game 2-0 at the Emirates.
Here are three things we learnt from the weekend’s action -
Tight race for top four this season
Despite some ups and downs to all the big clubs apart from Manchester City, all clubs look quite strong on average and it will be the toughest battle in history for the top four places in the League this season.
Manchester City look frontrunners for the title but it Manchester United, Chelsea, Spurs, Arsenal and Liverpool all look capable enough to give a title push and it will be a shame that two of the will still miss the Champions League next season.
Mohamed Salah - the signing of the summer
We saw many big deals taking place in the Premier League this summer and Mohamed Salah’s move to Liverpool was not the most highlighted one at all but since the start of the season, the Egyptian winger has been one of the best players in the Premier League.
With his brace against Southampton on Saturday (November 18), Salah took his goals tally to 14 in 18 games this season in all competitions and also became the top scorer in the Premier League. Despite many doubting his abilities in the summer, he has proven to be the best deal of the summer.
Paul Pogba is Manchester United’s lynchpin
Manchester United looked off colour in recent games without their star midfielder Paul Pogba. The Red Devils were craving for creativity in the absence of the Frenchman while the other players failed to live up to the standards to fill his void.
The Frenchman made his comeback from injury against Newcastle and inspired his side to a 4-1 win against a good Newcastle side who were also leading the game at one point. The Red Devils are heavily dependent on the formerly most expensive player in the world.