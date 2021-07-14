Three top clubs that are chasing Copa America star Luis Diaz

Bengaluru, July 14: FC Porto winger Luis Diaz appears to have become a hot prospect in the European market following his impressive performances in Copa America.
The 24-year old was named Revelation of the Copa America having scored four goals in the tournament- joint highest with Lionel Messi. The Colombian international however also has had an impressive time in club colours as well in the last two years.
Diaz signed for Portuguese outfit Porto in 2019 and since then he has been a revelation for them as well. He has scored 25 goals and assisted a further 13 in a total of 97 games, which is more than just a decent return for someone his age.
He is predominantly a wide man, capable of both playing as a left midfielder or a left-winger, however can also play in central positions as well. This makes him extremely versatile and when combined with his eye for goal and good dribbling abilities, it’s easy to see why his recent performances have driven his stocks.
As per rumours, as many as three top clubs are seeking his services and these are the clubs who are keeping a close eye on him:
Tottenham Hotspurs
Tottenham desperately want attacking reinforcements, especially in wide areas as they prepare for life without Gareth Bale. The Porto star could prove to be a direct replacement of him and even an upgrade over Steven Bergwijn or Lucas Moura next season. The North London side has been keeping an eye on the attacker since last year and a move could finally befall this summer.
AS Roma
Mourinho is believed to be an admirer of the young sensation since his Spurs days and reportedly is keeping a close eye on him in his new side as well. The Italian outfit are set for a transition this summer with a lot of incoming expected and Diaz could be one of them.
Inter Milan
Inter are another Italian side who reportedly are keeping a close look at his development. They reportedly have shown the strongest interest at this point and are even weighing up an €18 million offer for him. But Porto may not entertain such a lower amount considering he has a release clause worth around €80 million.