Three top-rated young players in Ligue 1

Bengaluru, September 25: Ligue 1, the French top division, is one of the top five leagues in Europe and even though it has been mostly dominated by cash-rich Paris Saint-Germain in recent times, it has had a reputation of being pretty competitive.
An area that has been a commonplace in Ligue 1 is that it has consistently produced the most promising young players in the world. Most teams in French top division and the lower tiers have a strong youth academy and rely on mostly the players they produce themselves. However, due to financial constraints, they eventually have to sell them off to bigger clubs.
In this article, we will take a look at three best young players in French Ligue 1.
1. Boubacar Kamara - Marseille
Over the years, Marseille has been a breeding ground for quality young players and one of their most talented young players at the moment is their star defender Boubacar Kamara. Still only 19 years of age, Kamara has already cemented his place in the Marseille defence.
Capable of playing either as a central defender of a defensive midfielder, Kamara already has more than 50 appearances to his name for his boyhood side. He is dominant in the air and quite assured with the ball at his feet. With more and more playing time and experience and under the right guidance, he can become a great defender in the future.
2. Eduardo Camavinga - Rennes
Another Ligue 1 side who has got a reputation of grooming quality young players is Rennes and the new kid in the block for the Ligue 1 side is Eduardo Camavinga. Aged just 16 now, he is already a regular for the Ligue 1 side and has broken plenty of Ligue 1 records already. He is the youngest ever player to feature in Ligue 1 till date and also the youngest ever assist provider.
The 16-year-old is a defensive midfielder by trade and has what it takes to become one of the best in that position in near future. He is much ahead of his age in terms of maturity and composure and is certainly a special talent.
3. Kylian Mbappe - PSG
Many might be surprised that Kylian Mbappe is still only 20 years of age. He is not only among the best young players in the world but is also named among the best players in the world and is touted to take the baton from the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the future. He holds the record for being the most expensive teenager in the world and also for the second biggest transfer fee ever after Neymar.
Already a World Cup winner with France, he was one of best performers for the Les Blues in their World Cup campaign. For many years to come, he will be hailed as the benchmark for upcoming young players.