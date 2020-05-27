Three transfer alternatives for Solskjaer if Odion Ighalo returns to China

Bengaluru, May 27: Odion Ighalo's future at Manchester United is still uncertain with his loan deal set to end in a week.
United although are happy to offer him a three months extension so that the player can end the current season.
But according to a report his parent club Shanghai Shenhua have now rejected United’s offer to extend the striker’s contract and are demanding that the Nigerian striker rejoins them to prepare for the start of the delayed Chinese Super League season.
The Chinese side reportedly only willing to let him go on a permanent deal. But there has not been any talks from United's end offering Ighalo a permanent deal yet. The player could command a fee of around £20m. There are doubts if United would be willing to spend much money on a back-up and ageing forward in this financial emergency situation despite his recent fine performance.
United's prime focus in the Summer appears to be on completing the signings of Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. Hence, there is a very little chance for them to splash a big chunk of money for a backup forward.
However, a replacement for Ighalo will also be high on the list for priorities. The club will be looking for someone on the cheap who would be content not to start every game and to make an impact when called upon. Here are the three players Solskjaer can look into as Ighalo alternative:
Joshua King
United came close to signing him in winter however Bournemouth's £40m high asking price stalled the deal. The move is said to have left King frustrated as he had hoped to rejoin United; a club he served during his youthful days. But the Norway international's contract is set to end in 2021 and with no extension lined up, he now could be available for a much lower fee.
King who played under Solskjaer at United reserve now could seek a move again. He also has gone back to his former agent Jim Solbakken who is said to have a close relationship with United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as speculations about his future gather pace. King has been one of the most consistent players in Bournemouth and has netted 48 goals in five years. He could be a utility signing under Solskjaer given he can play anywhere across the field.
Jose Callejon
The Spanish attacker does not attract headlines but with 79 strikes in seven seasons for Napoli, he has been one of the underrated players in Italy in recent times. The 32-year-old will be a free agent in Summer and should United get him, he would provide versatility.
Callejon can play on the flanks or through the middle and is well capable of chipping in pace and goals to any prospective team. He also has vast experience in Europe and that could serve well in a relatively inexperienced United side. He although would not be short of offers. United have to act fast to get him.
Teemu Pukki
Manchester United made an enquiry for the Norwich striker in January but it was quickly rejected by the Canaries. The Finnish international has been the only silver lining for the bottom-placed Norwich. He started the campaign with six goals in his first five matches and has fired in his last two games, taking his tally to 11 in the league. Norwich, however, are very likely to go down again next season and United then could look for a cut-price deal. The 30-year-old although is not versatile but is a lethal scorer of the game and would serve as a perfect backup to Martial.