Three ways Manchester United can line-up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Solskjaer to take charge of Man Utd at Cardiff
The 45-year-old who gave Molde their first league titles in 2011 now will take charge of the team from Cardiff game, with the Red Devils sitting sixth in the table and a massive 19 points off the top of the pile Liverpool.
But with Jose Mourinho gone and the fans growing frustrated at many of Mourinho's team selections towards the end of his reign United, most of them are now hoping the legendary striker will help bring attacking football back to Old Trafford. Ddg, as usual, will be the goalkeeper but there can be other changes in the line-up.
Looking at his previous managerial spells we have put three formations in which he can field the team in the next six months:
4-2-3-1 Formation
The most successful formation of the Norway manager which gave him his maiden title. He is expected to field the same here also although he often reverted to a 4-3-3 at Molde, the 4-2-3-1 offers plenty of options for the manager to accommodate thanks to the wealth of attacking talent United possess.
Solskjaer being an all-out attacking manager can field to ball playing defender Lindelof and Bailly at the heart of the defence while he is also known as a manager who likes his full-backs bombing up and down so it can see Young and Dalot could come as fullbacks.
Pogba and Matic can field a double pivot in the middle of the pitch while Mata can have his preferable number 10 role.
Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku can reasonably be expected to occupy the three attacking positions with Solskjaer preferring forwards in wing positions also. Jesse Lingard is likely to provide much-needed cover for Juan Mata.
4-1-4-1 Formation
Last season at Molde, Solskjaer began with 4-2-3-1, experimented with 3-4-3 before settling on a 4-1-4-1 system which was crucial them scoring the second number of most goals in the league, finishing only second, just five points off eventual champions Rosenborg.
This is also one of the very formations which Sir Alex Ferguson used to field during his time at Old Trafford.
With wing play mostly the main array of this formation, it could see a better defensive unit Luke Shaw and Valencia occupy as the two full-back spots as a cover to the in-front attacker while Martial and Rashford fill the wing position.
Nemanja Matic can be the single holding midfielder in the formation being the only classic defensive midfielder while Paul Pogba and Herrera can make up centrally as the other midfielders. Lukaku/Sanchez can be the mobile forward who will try to link up with the midfield and winger.
4-3-3 Formation
The 45-year-old manager also has tried his team with this formation and with the vast creativity United posses in the middle of the pitch he can look up with this formation to get the best out of both Fred and Pogba.
The midfield is sure to be filled by the trio of Paul Pogba, Fred and Nemanja Matic. Nemanja Matic is certain to provide the defensive stability to the much more attacking minded Fred and Paul Pogba.
In the front-line Martial Rashford and Sanchez can make up for a mobile trio who can act as false nine in going forward, although Lukaku and Lingard would also provide stiff competition to the trio.