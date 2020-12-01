Three worst signings made by Barcelona since Pep Guardiola's departure

Kolkata, December 1: There is no doubt denying Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in world football.
However, of late the Catalans are struggling and poor transfers is one of the main reasons behind that.
Here, we look at three of the worst signings Barcelona have made since Pep Guardiola left the club in 2012.
Andre Gomes - Valencia - 2016 - £45 million
The Portuguese midfielder made a name for himself in Valencia colours at a very young age and Barcelona decided to splash an £45 million fee for his signature. Gomes struggled miserably, scoring three goals in just 78 appearance and moved to Everton after two seasons.
Malcom - Bordeaux - 2018 - £36.5 million
It was not only a poor move from Barcelona's point of view, but also from the player's. Malcom was destined to become one of the most feared wingers in Europe, but he now now almost much a forgotten man.
Arda Turan - Atletico Madrid - 2014 - £24 million
Dreams can turn into nightmares in very little time and it was exactly the case with Turan when he quit Atletico Madrid to play in Barcelona colours. He could never replicate the same form at Camp Nou as he made only 36 appearances in two seasons, post which he was sent out on loan to Istanbul Basaksehir.