Three young Chelsea stars who could save Thomas Tuchel millions in next summer transfer window

Bengaluru, Feb. 22: The upcoming summer transfer could be a massive one for Chelsea with the London based club expecting a busy turnaround both in terms of outgoings and incomings.
Chelsea are expected to dip into the market for players almost in every position while they are also likely to offload a good number.
As many as three first-team players from the defence could leave the club with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta all linked over potential exits following their contracts' end. Not only that there are also question marks that remain over the underperforming Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.
All in all the club could likely be in the market for a lot of players.
However, the club could almost certainly not be able to go on a wild spending spree again next summer considering they posted a record post-tax loss of £145.6m for the last financial year.
As a result, they could look at options from their ranks but fortunately, Chelsea boast one of the best academies in England. Several Cobham stars are performing at their top on loan this season and some of them could get a shot at first team in these circumstances.
If so, these are the three academy stars that could get a chance under Tuchel next season:
1. Conor Gallagher
The 22-year-old midfielder is probably their best performer from the academy ranks this season who is on a season-long loan deal with Crystal Palace this term. Gallagher has had an impressive spell with West Brom last season but Chelsea allowed him on loan for more experience. The move since has seen him become one of the best midfielders in the division this year with him already registering seven goals and five assists in 24 games. Considering Chelsea are likely to offload the likes of Loftus-Cheek, Barkley and Saul next year, he could surely get a shot in the first team.
2. Billy Gilmour
The young central midfielder got his breakthrough under Frank Lampard but Tuchel let him leave the club on loan for more regular first-team experience to Norwich. With the Canarie struggling to maintain their league status, the Scotland international has not found life at Carrow Road easy. However, there's no doubt over his abilities and with concern over the future of Jorginho, he could be involved in the squad next season.
3. Armando Broja
Another Cobham graduate who is shining in rival colours this season, having starred since signing on loan for Southampton. The 20-year-old has had a bright spell with Vitesse Arnhem last year and Chelsea allowed the striker to have more first-team experience in the Premier League which he has fully taken advantage of. He is the leading U-20 scorer in the division, with six goals in just 11 starts. Considering he maintains this form, there's a big possibility of him breaking into the Chelsea squad next season as well.