Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Werner to Chelsea? Leipzig star not to standard of Liverpool front three - Fowler

By Nicholas Mcgee
Werner to Chelsea? Leipzig star not to standard of Liverpool front three - Fowler

London, June 7: Timo Werner is not of the standard of Liverpool's current front three, according to Reds legend Robbie Fowler.

Werner has long been linked with a move from RB Leipzig to Anfield but looks set to join Liverpool's Premier League rivals Chelsea.

It is claimed the Blues have triggered Werner's release clause, thought to be in the region of £54million (€60m), to win the race for his signature.

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol recently said the club had "slipped up" by not signing Werner.

However, that is not a view shared by Fowler.

Fowler wrote in his column in the Daily Mirror: "I've heard the noise ­surrounding Timo Werner in recent weeks – but I'm not a big fan.

"I realise he's a talented player, he has moments of real brilliance in matches that underline his quality. But I stand by this: is Werner up to the standard of Liverpool's current front three? Not for me.

"I've also seen the meltdown from some Liverpool fans when they ­realised he's probably not leaving RB Leipzig for Anfield after all. It makes it seem as though he's a Marco van Basten, a world-class player who would walk into any side.

"For the life of me, I don't know why... does he influence games consistently enough? Not for me.

"Does he match up to the players you are signing him to challenge and replace? Not at Liverpool. Maybe at Chelsea."

Werner has scored 25 goals and supplied eight assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances in 2018-19.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SVW 0 - 0 WOB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 7, 2020, 16:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue