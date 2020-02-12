Title contest of Europe's top five league

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Domestic league encounters have now come reached an important junction of the season and the fixtures are coming thick and fast. Normally February is the time when the title race starts getting interesting. But this time, it is not the case in the Premier League. In England, Liverpool have amassed a massive lead at the top.
However, in the other four countrys, the competition for the title is still alive as we head towards the final stages of the season:
Here is the respective points gap between first and second-placed teams in Europe's top five leagues:
Premier League - 22 points
Jurgen Klopp's team have been absolutely phenomenal in the Premier League this season having widened up a seemingly impossible 22 points lead at the top ahead of Manchester City and likely to end their drought for a Premier League title. Their run of games includes 24 wins out of 25 and during the period they have beaten every other team in the process. They now just need six more wins out of 13 to clinch the title.
Ligue 1 - 12 points
Paris Saint Germain's dominance in the French top division looks to be unimpaired this season also as after 24 games, they are amassing a 12 points lead over Marseille. PSG although have lost thrice in the campaign but possess the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 17 goals. They also have scored 30 goals more than Marseille. Thomas Tuchel's priority although is likely to be reaching the latter stages of the Champions League but given their squad strength and star power, they are likely to secure the title for seventh time this season in the last eight campaigns.
La Liga - 3 points
Clearly again the title race in Spain looks to be a fight between two giants Real Madrid and Barcelona. Zidane's men although are now aggregating a three-point lead having won five consecutive La Liga fixtures but the league table has been diversified several times. Barcelona would hope to overcome their injury scare to put further pressure on their arch-rivals and the upcoming El-Clasico on 1st March could prove to be a title decider.
Bundesliga - 1 point
In the earlier stages of the season, Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig were fighting for the top spot, but last seven season's winner Bayern Munich have again slowly acquired the top spot after 21 game week. The Bavarians currently lead the way by just a point from closest challengers RB Leipzig while Borussia Monchengladbach are four points having played one less game. Dortmund could also provide a title challenge with four points adrift. But given Bayern's squad depth and earlier title-winning experience, they still look to be the favourite.
Serie A - 0 points
Probably the most contested league so far, the Italian top division has two teams- Juventus and Inter hoarding same points with Lazio, sitting third, just one point below them. Juventus although are leading the table due to head-to-head win factor but it looks all square as of now. After eight seasons of domestic dominance from the Old Lady, this may be the first time they are facing a well-contested team with Inter.
Antonio Conte's new side right now look in form while Maurizio Sarri's Juventus seem to be struggling to get going consistently. Inzaghi's Lazio too are putting pressure on the two giants thanks to almost single-handed brilliance of Ciro Immobile every week but it should be a good contest between the two old rivals. The final stages of the campaign could prove to be some of the most interesting take-ups in European football this season.