Top five free agents your club could sign

Bengaluru, October 5: It has been two months since the crazy Summer transfer window ended, however, the teams can still sign a number of top players who are currently available as free agents.
A Free agent can sign for team outside a transfer window and last season Southampton made one such move when they signed a free agent, Martin Caceres in February.
The Uruguayan although just made a single Premier League appearance however his inclusion in the team that time added depth into the squad.
Just like Caceres, there are also a few big names still out there who could be snapped up to help bolster squads outside of the transfer window.
Here is the list of top five free agents, any top division European club can sign.
1. Bacary Sagna
The right-back just ended his stint at Manchester City and was released from the Etihad after his contract ended last year. The Veteran fullback is an experienced star of the game and was regarded as one of the top defenders in the league.
However, since his release from the Manchester giant, he is yet to finalise a move to any club. It was reported earlier that the French international was ready for a move to Marseille in the Summer window however later it did not materialise.
The defender is recently linked with a move to Premier league outfit Brighton and Leicester City, however, his demand of a high wage is believed to be stalling any deal to be finalised.
2. Sulley Muntari
Former AC Milan and Inter Milan star Sulley Muntari could be an another option for top clubs who could use the experience of the midfielder. The 33-year-old left relegated Serie A side Pescara in April last year after walking out of a match following racist chanting and is now available on a free transfer.
The Ghana international helped Inter to win the Champions League in 2009–10 and the Serie A title in 2008–09 and 2009–10.
3. José Antonio Reyes
Another big name in the list. The former Arsenal and Sevilla legend have recently been released from La Liga side Espanyol this year at the age of 34 years however, the attacking player should be a no-brainer for any mid-table club and also could pile his trade in cash-rich leagues in China or MLS.
Some of the reports have recently suggested that the Spanish international could make a move to China in the upcoming weeks, however, nothing has been finalised yet.
4. Joleon Lescott
Another Premier league veteran of Manchester City and Everton, who is currently unemployed after his consecutive disastrous spells at AEK Athens and then a second relegation in two seasons at Sunderland.
However, the centre-back would still be a solid squad player and would be a quality addition for the lower divisions club who are searching for immediate recruitment.
5. Mathieu Flamini
Flamini has seen success in his days at Milan and Arsenal and was also regarded as one of the top midfielders of that time.
However, the 33-year-old eventually regressed over the years and after his release from Arsenal contract in 2016, he made a quick move to Crystal Palace next only to see himself free again next season.
The midfielder with such vast experience could still do a job in the bottom half clubs of the table Premier League or in La Liga as a squad player.