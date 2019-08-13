Top five Premier League games to watch out for in August

Kolkata, August 13: The Premier League season is finally underway and it was a really entertaining first week for the football fans.
Each of the top six won their first game comprehensively apart from Chelsea who were hammered 4-0 against Manchester United.
Premier League being the most competitive league in the world, there is no margin for error for any team if they want to achieve their goals for the season and every game is therefore important.
Here, we will take a look at the most exciting five games that will take place in August.
1. Southampton vs Liverpool - Saturday, August 17
Liverpool won their first game of the season quite comfortably against Norwich City but it will be a difficult outing for them at the St. Mary's Stadium in their second Premier League game of the season against Southampton who are on the back of a heavy 0-3 loss against Burnley in the opening weekend. Considering Liverpool will make a long travel to Istanbul in Turkey in the midweek to face Chelsea in the Super Cup, Jurgen Klopp's men have their task cut out against the Saints, who have troubled him in the past.
2. Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur - Saturday, August 17
In England, whenever a top-six team faces another top six team, it's a game the whole world is excited for. And Spurs are the second biggest challenger to champions Manchester City after Liverpool at least on paper. The two will lock horns against each other in the second game week itself and probably both managers would have wanted this game to be played a few weeks later when the two teams get more into the rhythm. Pep Guardiola has struggled often against Mauricio Pochettino and the most recent of that when the Argentinian took Spurs to last year's UEFA Champions League final at the cost of the Cityzens in the semifinals.
3. Chelsea vs Leicester City - Sunday, August 18
Chelsea will have plenty to prove when they face Leicester City in their first home game of the season. The Blues started the season on the worst possible note with a 0-4 hammering by Manchester United. They also travel to Istanbul in the midweek for their European Super Cup game against Liverpool and even though they are the underdogs for the game, a win could change the mood at Stamford Bridge. Leicester City started their season with a 0-0 draw against Wolves and should be high on morale against Chelsea who left in shambles against Man Utd.
4. Wolves vs Manchester United - Monday, August 19
Manchester United started their new season on a fantastic note with a 4-0 win against Chelsea whereas Wolves could only manage a draw against Leicester City in the opening weekend. The two top four hopefuls will face off against each other on Monday (August 19). Wolves faced United thrice last season and did not lose on a single occasion. They won their home Premier League game and also the FA Cup game whereas drew against the Red Devils at Old Trafford. Wolves away at Molinux in the second gameweek would be a big test for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's boys.
5. Liverpool vs Arsenal- Saturday, August 24
Liverpool will host Arsenal in their third Premier League game of the season. Even though Jurgen Klopp's has had an amazing record against Arsenal ever since he joined Liverpool in which he has never been on the losing side, even the most optimistic Liverpool fan will not be complacent ahead of such a game. Liverpool vs Arsenal has always been a nail-biting and high-scoring fixture and has often been a game relished by the neutrals even though the recent records suggest Liverpool are much superior.