Torreira in a brace and to be assessed in coming days, says Arsenal boss Arteta

By Peter Hanson
Torreira being stretchered away from the pitch

London, March 3: Lucas Torreira is in a brace and will be assessed over the next few days, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

Uruguay midfielder Torreira was injured in the first half of the Gunners' 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park following a strong challenge from James Bolton.

Torreira was taken from the field on a stretcher and Gunners head coach Arteta offered an update after the game.

"Lucas was very sore and is in a brace. He will be assessed in a few days and then we will know more," Arteta told BT Sport.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah were on target either side of half-time as Arsenal survived a sluggish opening 45 minutes to ultimately book a comfortable route to the quarter-finals.

Nketiah was one of several youngsters again afforded an opportunity by Arteta, who is enjoying working with the Gunners' fledgeling stars.

"I'm really pleased with them [the youngsters]," he added.

"I'm enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It's always a risk but they're worth the risk."

Arteta also praised Reiss Nelson, who was the architect of both of Arsenal's goals.

"We have pace in a few players upfront. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one-on-one," the Spaniard said.

"He's been out for a while but he's back now and he showed what he's capable of doing."

Story first published: Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
