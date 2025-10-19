IND vs AUS: Harshit Rana Out, Kuldeep Yadav In - Two Changes India can make in 2nd ODI

Liverpool vs Man United Live Streaming: Lineups, Schedule, PL Telecast and Where to Watch in India, UK, USA

Football Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia Scores Stunning Winner To Beat Tottenham 2-1 Emiliano Buendia's brilliant finish led Aston Villa to a 2-1 comeback victory over Tottenham. The match highlighted Spurs' struggles at home this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Emiliano Buendia's late goal secured a 2-1 victory for Aston Villa against Tottenham Hotspur. Coming off the bench, Buendia delivered a crucial strike that sealed the win for Unai Emery's side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Earlier, Morgan Rogers had equalised after Rodrigo Bentancur's initial goal for Spurs.

Rodrigo Bentancur opened the scoring in the fifth minute with his first Premier League goal of 2025. His shot, slightly deflected by Amadou Onana, followed Joao Palhinha's setup from Mohammed Kudus' cross. Despite this early lead, Tottenham couldn't maintain their advantage.

Morgan Rogers levelled the score before half-time with a stunning 20-yard shot past Guglielmo Vicario. This marked his first Premier League goal of the season. In the second half, Spurs missed several opportunities and paid the price when Buendia scored from outside the box.

Tottenham's home form has been concerning. Since last season, they have dropped more points from winning positions at home than any other team in the league, totalling 19 points lost. Their current home performance is their worst start since 2008-09.

Brennan Johnson missed a chance to equalise in stoppage time as Villa held on to climb to 10th place with 12 points, just two behind Spurs. This victory was significant for Villa as it marked their first away league win after trailing in a year.

Despite starting well under Thomas Frank, who has seen his teams score six goals within five minutes since last season, Spurs couldn't capitalise on their early momentum. Villa's resilience paid off as they ended a streak of losses when falling behind away from home.

The match highlighted Tottenham's ongoing issues with maintaining leads at home and Villa's ability to fight back from behind. Both teams will look to improve their performances in upcoming fixtures.