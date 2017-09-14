Tottenham and Everton target Bundesliga maestro Thomas Delaney

Bengaluru, September 14: North London giants Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign Werder Bremen midfielder Thomas Delaney, who is said to be valued at just £13.5million.
The 26-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit in January this year, but it seems as though he has made enough impact to attract a club like Tottenham. He has also earned 19 caps for Denmark till date and has been quite impressive for both club and country.
Delaney has started the new campaign well too, and according to 'The Sun', Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring the Danish playmaker to White Hart Lane and pair him up with international teammate Christian Eriksen.
Reports also claim that both Everton and Burnley are also keen on the 26-year-old, and so it looks as though Tottenham will have competition for his signature should they step up their interest.
£13.5million is nothing compared to how inflated the market is at the moment. Given that Delaney is just a 26 year-old, he still has his best days ahead of himself and it would be a huge bargain for which ever club manages to get the Dane.
Delaney won’t prove to be too costly and he also could be a key addition for either Spurs or Everton to add quality and depth to their squad as they continue to compete on various fronts.
It remains to be seen whether or not the opportunity to link up with Eriksen is a determining factor for Delaney if he chooses to leave Germany next year.
Tottenham appear to be in pole position especially with the pull of such an ambitious project moving forward with consistent qualification for the Champions League, title challenges and a brand-new stadium ahead.
Spurs are very well known for conducting the best business in the transfer market and signing Delaney on a bargain would once again prove the point.