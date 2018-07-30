Tottenham fail in Jack Grealish chase due to Daniel Levy's late transfer strategy

London, July 30: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to miss out on Aston Villa's attacker Jack Grealish as according to reports, Villa Park's new owners have blocked the potential move for young English playmaker.
Following Villa's failure to grab a Premier League spot last season via Play-off, the Championship side found themselves in a deep financial loss and were on the verge of being bankrupt.
And the English playmaker who scored three goals and six assists in 30 outings last term at that moment was seen as a tool to which the Championship side were ready to cash on.
The England Under-21 international was heavily linked with a move to Tottenham all summer and the north London outfit were hopeful of securing him on the cheap. Spurs were looking to pay £20million for the striker, but Villa had valued the player at £35m.
Spurs CEO Daniel Levy being a hard-bargainer continued the negotiations but after Villa's sudden change of Ownership just two weeks back it seems that his move has misfired in this case.
The Championship club was bailed out from the crisis by billionaire Nassef Sawaris and Wes Edens and the new Villa owners now have reportedly told the officials they don't need to sell anyone on the cheap.
As per reports, Villa now have addressed Spurs that the 22-year-old will only be allowed to go if Spurs pay the asking price which seems very much unlikely now.
Jack Grealish we want you to stay!! #AVFC #UTV #Grealish pic.twitter.com/96PWfpwT91— Emma Mclean (@Emsy001) July 21, 2018
Grealish emerged as one of the best players in the Championship last season and his stay at Villa will surely come as a huge boost to an under-pressure Bruce who was linked with an exit recently.
It is now expected that Bruce will be at the helm for the start of the season and Grealish will also be there to spearhead their push for the Premier League return for the third time.
On the other hand, after the end of the chase Spurs now need to get busy in the final weeks of the transfer window and potentially look for alternatives to Grealish.
The London based side are the only team from the top six to no make any signings so far and with only 10 days remaining manager Mauricio Pochettino might have to fasten his progress to continue his search for a summer signing.