Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves in hospital

By Joe Wright

London, April 8: Tottenham great Jimmy Greaves has been taken to hospital, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Spurs issued a statement late on Tuesday (April 7) to confirm the 80-year-old has been admitted and that they are in contact with his family.

"We can confirm that our record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves is currently being treated in hospital," the club said.

"We are in touch with his family and will provide further updates in due course.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Jimmy and his family."

Greaves scored a record 266 goals for Spurs between 1961 and 1970 and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for England.

His total of 357 goals in England's top flight is the highest figure in the competition's history.

Greaves suffered a stroke in 2015 that left him severely disabled, although his son Danny insisted in February that he remained "in good spirits".

Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
