Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino opens up about his relationship with Daniel Levy

London, Nov 10: Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed he is charmed with the relationship he has with executive chairman Daniel Levy despite the fact that they still have their differences.
After a turbulent 2013-2014 season under then manager Andre Villas-Boas and after that Tim Sherwood, Spurs swooped in for Pochettino as their new boss in the Summer of 2014 from Premier League rivals Southampton.
The Argentinian struggled in the first season and had a fifth-place finish in his debut season, however, in the last two years has established himslef as one of the top managers of the world as with limited resources and less amountof money spent than many English giants, he inspired his team of mounting Premier League title challenges in the last two seasons.
And while the official book launch of "A Brave New World - Inside Pochettino's Spurs", written by popular Spanish columnist and Sky Sports analyst Guillem Balague, Pochettino thanked the Spurs chairman for giving him the opportunity to manage such big club and offered his own tribute to Levy.
“It's true that sometimes I don't want to be so kind with Daniel because Daniel knows more than me that sometimes we have differences, but I am in love with him,” he said.
“Because he is the type of person who gave me one day, three and a half years ago, the possibility to be here.
“To be able to write some history for this amazing club, to start to discover a different style of club, a different kind of project. To be here to me is more than a pleasure. I am so happy and my family and that is why I am so proud.”
The book also has a revelation about Pochettino, where Levy himself stated his desire to see the Argentine in the Spurs managerial hot seat for "10 to 15 years" and talking about the matter, the former Southampton manager assured fans of his commitment to the club on a long run.
“Of course my commitment to the club and Daniel is complete and of course then that depends more on them than me, to be here for 20 years,” Pochettino added. “But of course I think Tottenham is a big club with massive potential. After three-and-a-half years we are always growing and growing.
“I feel so well, helping the club, helping the fans, helping the players and I am so happy here. But you cannot guess what will happen in the future, but my commitment is complete here and I would like to stay here. But I don't want to think past tomorrow.”
Tottenham are currently third in the points table and will next travel to north London for their derby against Arsenal on 18 November who are currently sixth in the league.