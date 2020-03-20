Tottenham Hotspur interested in Real Betis striker Loren Moron

Bengaluru, March 20: In the upcoming Summer, it is known that Tottenham Hotspur's main objective would be to replace their ageing stars with new recruits while filling the vacated spot but their another program that has evolved recently is believed to be improving the squad depth in the whole front.
Long-term injuries to Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have brutally exposed Spurs' lack of depth in the striking department hence in the upcoming Summer Jose Mourinho reportedly does not want to take any chances in the side.
Moreover, with murmurs about the future of Harry Kane, adding a potential name in the striking zone seems to have now emerged as a priority for the North London side.
Real Betis forward Loren Moron has reportedly has emerged as a potential option. Mourinho is believed to be an admirer of Moron and is keen on bringing him to North London.
The Spanish, however, is also attracting interest from Italy as well with Napoli also believed to be targetting the player.
Moron's performance this season
The 26-year-old is a late bloomer who only managed a place in the Senior Betis side in 2018. He scored only six goals in his debut campaign, however, this term has been one of the most prolific scorers in the division.
He has already netted 11 goals with three assist in 29 matches. But his linkup with another attacker Fekir has been more significant which has seen the side becoming a highest-scoring team in the second half of the campaign.
A feasible move for Spurs?
Although Spurs need depth at almost every area, however, Mourinho's foremost priority should be signing first-team regulars in the beginning. Moron could be an excellent signing for Spurs if they are to add a back-up strike for Kane. But at the same time, Moron’s big release clause of €60 million could emerge as a big problem.
Spurs are unlikely to have a big budget, even if they manage to land UCL football next season and signing the Spaniard for such a huge amount of money would consume a large portion of their transfer budget. Hence, at first, Mourinho should look to fillup other positions first before setting his attention towards the Betis forward.